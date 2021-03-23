(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is encouraging residents to participate in a voluntary statewide tornado drill at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 by using the opportunity to discuss their emergency plans.
During the statewide tornado drill residents will observe or hear alerts on NOAA Weather Radios, TV and radio stations.
The average lead time for tornadoes to develop is 10 to 15 minutes, which means residents need to be ready to react quickly when a warning is issued.
To be ready for a tornado:
- Know the difference: Tornado Watch means conditions exist for a tornado to develop; Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.
- Know the signs of an approaching tornado: dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark low-lying cloud; and loud roar, like a freight train.
- Develop an emergency preparedness kit with essential items such as a three-day supply of water and food, a NOAA Weather Radio, important family documents and items that satisfy unique family needs.
- Conduct regular tornado drills. Make sure each household member knows where to go and what to do in the event of a tornado.
- Stay tuned to commercial radio or television broadcasts for news on changing weather conditions or approaching storms.
For more information about being safe before, during and after a tornado visit here.
