Filed Under:Detroit, Detroit Police, fatal, investigation, Michigan, shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – A shooting in Detroit left one person dead and three wounded, according to police.

It happened Monday at 10:50 p.m. in the area of W Davison and Woodrow Wilson Street.

Police say four men were inside a red Chevrolet Camaro traveling east of West Davison when a black Tahoe pulled alongside them and and a shooter — or shooters — fired multiple shots into the Camaro striking everyone inside.

The Tahoe then fled in an unknown direction after the shooting.

First responders pronounced the driver dead. The other three men were transported to a local hospital have been listed in temporary serious condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Task Force at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

