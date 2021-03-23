MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,579 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 16 deaths Tuesday.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes eight deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: Mayor Duggan: HGTV’s Curtis Was ‘Scammed’ In House Deal
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 633,191 and 15,919 deaths as of March 23.
READ MORE: Michigan Second Grader Gains New Perspective After Publishing Book About Learning During COVID
In the state as of March 12, there has been a total of 556,697 recovered cases of COVID-19.
MORE NEWS: Police: 1 Killed, 3 Injured In Detroit Shooting
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.