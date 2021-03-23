(CBS DETROIT) – Alexis Johnson was shot and killed early Monday morning. Her family says it all started from an argument that turned tragic. The 27-year-old was struck multiple times in the gunfire, leaving her family heartbroken and searching for answers.

Johnson’s mother Luwonda Goodwin says she knew something was wrong when calls to her daughter went unanswered.

“I had to go view her body and make sure that it was her. The hardest thing that I ever had to do in my life,” said Goodwin.

The shooting happened on the 6200 block of Grandville on Detroit’s west side.

Goodwin says her daughter didn’t deserve to be shot in cold blood and left for dead.

“I knew she had a couple of friends over there in the neighborhood and I think she got into an altercation with one of her friends and it escalated from there. You know and it’s sad that these young people just constantly got guns and just gun crazy and just can easily take someone’s life,” said Goodwin.

Andre Mixon shares three daughters with Johnson.

“They over killed my baby man,” said Mixon, affectionately calling her the love of his life.

“She was a very good woman. She was a very good mother. You know what I’m saying we got a three-month-old. Newborn baby. We got a two-year-old. You know what I’m saying we got a five-year-old that’s never going to be able to see their mom again,” he said.

Johnson’s family says she was a dedicated mother, who will now miss out on watching her daughters grow.

“She gave me some good strides and I’m gone keep going with them. You know, I’m gone be here for our babies, I’m never gone abandon my children and be here with them 24/7, 365, you hear me. Just like they momma still here,” said Mixon.

The family is asking for donations to help make this heavy load a little easier. To donate to the GoFundMe, visit here.

