(CBS DETROIT) – Krispy Kreme is showing a sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting Monday, March 22, Krispy Kreme locations will give away one free original glazed doughnut to customers who present their their COVID-19 vaccination card.
Krispy Kreme says anyone who have received at least one of the two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine qualify for the promotion.
The free doughnut is not a one-time offer. Through all of 2021, vaccinated individuals can go back every single day and continue to get free doughnuts.
In a press release Monday, Krispy Kreme said it will also “support health care workers and volunteers who are helping administer vaccines, delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks.”
Here are Krispy Kreme locations in Michigan:
