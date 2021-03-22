(CBS DETROIT) – Eight people were stabbed at a Detroit Hookah early Sunday morning and a man is now in custody, according to police.
It happened in the 6700 block of Greenfield around 4:40 a.m.
Police say a fight turned violent and started inside the Tiaga Hookah Lounge and moved into the parking lot where seven men and one woman were stabbed during the incident and later hospitalized.
Three victims were listed in critical condition and five were treated for non-life threatening injuries, police say.
Shots were also fired during the fight, police say but no one was injured.
A 34-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. after hospital officials alerted investigators about a man who was there “with injuries sustained during an altercation.”
Police say it is still unknown what led to the stabbings.
