(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in more than 60 Michigan schools.
On Monday, March 22, the data released by state health officials show the majority of the outbreaks are between two to nine cases.
In Oakland County, 14 schools reported coronavirus outbreaks.
There were two cases reported among students at Hugger Elementary, Brooklands Elementary School, Hart Middle School, Van Hoosen Middle School, Oxford High School and Rochester High School. Two cases were also reported among staff at Harvey Swanson Elementary.
Fifteen cases were reported among both students and staff at Our Shepard Lutheran; seven cases were reported among students at Van Hoosen Middle School; five cases were reported among students at Southfield Christian School; four cases reported among students at Lamphere High School and three cases reported among students at Stoney Creek High School.
In Macomb County, there were two cases reported among both staff and students at Clintondale Parker Elementary; two cases reported among students at Shelby Junior High School; three cases reported among both students and staff at Croswell Elementary; three cases reported among students at L’Anse Creuse Middle School South and four cases reported among students at Anchor Bay High School.
Fifteen cases were reported among students at Divine Child High School in Dearborn and four cases were reported among students at Romulus High School in Wayne County.
School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. For more information visit here.
