MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,801 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional six deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, March 20. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~2400 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 629,612 and 15,903 deaths as of March 22.
In the state as of March 12, there has been a total of 556,697 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
