NANCY DREW – Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

HELP WHERE YOU LEAST EXPECT IT – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew strike a deal with Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla).

Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) runs into a distraught Bess (Maddison Jaizani).

Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star.

Amanda Row directed the episode written by Alex Taub (#209).

Original airdate 3/24/2021.

Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.