BULLETPROOF – Monday, March 22, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
ON THE INSIDE – Having been arrested, Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) decide to use their time in the local prison to their advantage.
Arjana (Vanessa Vanderpuye) reaches out to Tanner (Lindsey Coulson) for some assistance and the case takes an unexpected turn, are Bishop and Pike too late to save the little girl?
The episode was directed by Sarmad Masud and written by Jerome Bucchan-Nelson (#302).
The episode was directed by Sarmad Masud and written by Jerome Bucchan-Nelson (#302).

Original airdate 3/22/2021.
BULLETPROOF will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.