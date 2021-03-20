LEGACIES – Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
MG (Quincy Fouse) finds himself on the outs with the Super Squad after a controversial decision he made comes to light.
Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) puts a risky plan in motion regardless of the potential consequences.
Kaleb (Chris Lee), Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie), and Alaric (Matthew Davis) join forces when the latest monster shows up.
Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, and Ben Levin also star.
Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, and Ben Levin also star.

Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#308).
Original airdate 3/25/2021.