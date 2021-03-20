  • WWJ-TV

RIVERDALE – Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

SCHOOL SPIRIT — After the Bulldogs lose several football games, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) come up with a plan to boost school spirit.

Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns his attention to a student who he thinks might need his help.

Betty (Lili Reinhart) seeks guidance from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) after being faced with a difficult decision to make.

Finally, Kevin (Casey Cott) is forced to face a dark moment from his past.

Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star.

Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Ace Hasan (#509).

Original airdate 3/24/2021.