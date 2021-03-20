RIVERDALE – Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
SCHOOL SPIRIT — After the Bulldogs lose several football games, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) come up with a plan to boost school spirit.READ MORE: Chip Shortage Forces Ford To Build Trucks Without Computers
Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns his attention to a student who he thinks might need his help.
Betty (Lili Reinhart) seeks guidance from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) after being faced with a difficult decision to make.READ MORE: Detroit Phoenix Center Helping Thousands Of Youth Combat Homelessness And Poverty
Finally, Kevin (Casey Cott) is forced to face a dark moment from his past.
Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star.
Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Ace Hasan (#509).MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 3,730 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths Friday
Original airdate 3/24/2021.