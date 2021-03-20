  • WWJ-TV

THE FLASH – Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

ABRA KADABRA RETURNS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) must deal with Abra Kadabra’s (guest star David Dastmalchian) sudden return to Central City.

The villain is back with a vengeance and a score to settle.

Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) deals with a tricky situation and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) suspects something is off with Frost.

Iris (Candice Patton) is forced to look at a dark moment in her past.

Jeff Byrd directed the episode with story by Kristen Kim and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert & Jeff Hersh (#704).

Original airdate 3/23/2021.