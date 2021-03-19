MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,730 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 15 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 622,151 and 15,850 deaths as of March 19.READ MORE: Chip Shortage Forces Ford To Build Trucks Without Computers
In the state as of March 12, there has been a total of 556,697 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
