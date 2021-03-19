  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:40 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    12:00 AMTwo and a Half Men
    12:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    02:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, reports

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,730 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 15 deaths Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 622,151 and 15,850 deaths as of March 19.

READ MORE: Chip Shortage Forces Ford To Build Trucks Without Computers

READ MORE: Detroit Phoenix Center Helping Thousands Of Youth Combat Homelessness And Poverty

In the state as of March 12, there has been a total of 556,697 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Mayor Duggan: City Employees To Return To Full-Time Employment Starting April 12

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.