(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection to a double non-fatal stabbing that occurred in downtown Detroit.

It happened Wednesday, March 17 at 10:15 p.m. in the area of St. Antoine and Monroe.

Police say during an altercation, the suspect stabbed two 28-year-old men then fled the scene in a blue Ford Fusion, with a temp sticker in the back driving westbound on Michigan Ave.

The men were transported to a local hospital and both listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Black man and was last seen wearing a black and green ball cap and green jacket.

Credit: Detroit Police Department

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has information regarding this crime they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340, or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

