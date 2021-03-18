  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMDraftKings Sportsbooks Report
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:employee assistance grant program, hospitality workers, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Hospitality workers in Michigan began receiving payments from the state’s employee assistance grant program.

Nearly 56,000 hotel and restaurant workers received payments of nearly $800.

READ MORE: Women’s History Month: Alyssa Rogers Of The Detroit Community Fridge

Employees who lost wages or their jobs during the pandemic were able to apply for the grant in January.

READ MORE: Military Personnel To Assist At Ford Field Vaccination Site

The program was a part of a $45 million bipartisan deal signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last December.

MORE NEWS: Livonia Woman Charged With Stealing Moderna COVID Vaccines

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.