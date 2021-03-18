Southfield (CW50) – Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, MD, is the Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan and Chief Deputy Director for Health in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Serving in these roles has made her one of the most important figures in Michigan’s government throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She has provided overall medical guidance for the State of Michigan as a cabinet member of the Governor.
Prior to her MDHHS role, she was the Director and Health Officer for the Detroit Health Department, where she spearheaded new human service efforts, and led Detroit's response to the largest Hepatitis A outbreak in modern U.S. history. When she isn't doing work for the government, Dr. Khaldun is an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the University of Michigan School of Public Health and practices emergency medicine at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
Dr. Khaldun joins April Moss on Community Connect to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and Michigan’s progress in distribution.
"I am pleased with the progress we've made in Michigan when it comes to our vaccination efforts."
They also discuss her work as a part-time frontline worker in the E.R.
“I love my work in the emergency department. I actually find it relaxing because it’s actually what I was trained to do, is to take care of patients.”
Dr. Khaldun has received numerous awards including the 40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Health Award by the National Minority Quality Forum. In 2020, she was named a Notable Woman in Health and Newsmaker of the Year by Crain's Detroit.
