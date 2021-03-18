Southfield (CW50) – At a young age, Jamie Brewer was taught that she could do anything that boys could do. She was never forced to pursue a path in a field that was male-dominated, but both her and her twin sister found a love for engineering and worked their way to the top in a field that had lacked the presence of women for centuries.
Brewer, now the Chief Engineer of the Cadillac Lyriq, Cadillac's first all-electric vehicle, leads teams of engineers in developing and managing GM's future electric vehicle projects. She works closely with the creative design teams to ensure that the engineering solutions developed enable the artistic design vision and with the performance teams to ensure that the vehicle is efficiently using its electric energy.
Previously, Brewer had the opportunity to help with the launch of the Chevrolet Volt during her time as Lead Design Release Engineer, GM’s first step into electric-hybrid vehicles. This opportunity had led to her making a name for herself in GM’s engineering future.
Jamie Brewer joins April Moss on Community Connect to discuss her role in developing the Cadillac Lyriq and the significant strides women have made in the world of engineering over the last several years.
“Every day when I go to meetings and there’s the next generation of young engineers that have joined the company, I see more and more women and that’s really encouraging to see.”
The percentage of women in the auto-manufacturing industry has certainly grown, specifically at GM where they became the first U.S. automaker to have two female executives, including CEO Mary Barra. GM's board is also comprised of 55% female members.
