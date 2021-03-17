MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,164 coronavirus cases in the state and zero deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 615,792 and 15,810 deaths as of March 17.READ MORE: $622M To Go Toward COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program
READ MORE: Months After Losing Sister In Harper Woods Jail, Woman Loses Home In Fire
In the state as of March 12, there has been a total of 556,697 recovered cases of COVID-19.
MORE NEWS: Michigan Has 5th-Highest Virus Rate In US Over Past Week
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.