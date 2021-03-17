(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s department is investigating after a 65-year-old man shot himself in Independence Township.
It happened Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Algonquin Boulevard.
The man's wife told deputies she and her husband had been consuming alcohol and had a verbal altercation. She said her husband went upstairs, and she then heard a loud bang.
According to deputies, she went upstairs and saw her husband had shot himself. She also told deputies her husband suffered from depression.
