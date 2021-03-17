Southfield (CW50) – Gayle King is one of the most recognizable names in the world of television, especially when it comes to morning news. Not only has she been the co-host of CBS News’ flagship morning program CBS This Morning since its debut in 2012, but she’s also the host of her own radio show and is the editor-at-large for O, The Oprah Magazine.

Gayle King sat down for an interview on Community Connect with April Moss, to discuss her career in television, the importance of journalism in an ever-changing world, and her love for local news. She also encouraged viewers to continue wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and to get vaccinated.

King’s career in television didn’t actually start where you may think. She went to college and majored in Psychology, wanting to be a child psychologist, with no intentions of being in television at all. That all changed when she experienced the pace and the atmosphere of a news room for the first time.

“I walked in and it was a breaking news day and I was fascinated to see how everyone was running around and I thought ‘wow, this is cool, I want to do this.'”

She has never forgotten her years of work in local news. To this day, she believes that local news is the best place for someone to get their start in television.

“I just swear by local news, because you get to do everything in local news. I’ve never forgotten that.”

Working in local news was where she formed her life-long friendship with Oprah Winfrey. Her close friendship with Oprah is one of the most well-known and important facts about King’s career. In 1976, King was a production assistant at Baltimore’s WJZ station, while Oprah was the anchor for the station’s 6 o’clock news. The two formed an instant bond through their connection as young black women making a name for themselves in journalism.’

King has won numerous awards, including three Emmys and one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2019.

