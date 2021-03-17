Southfield (CW50) – As CBS News’ national correspondent and anchor of the Saturday Edition of CBS Weekend News, Adriana Diaz has covered stories across the country, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Flint Water Crisis right here in Michigan. Before being based in the U.S., Diaz was given an opportunity early in her career to be CBS News’ Asia correspondent, traveling the world to cover the news in countries like China and even North Korea.

Adriana Diaz joins April Moss on Community Connect, to talk about her career as a journalist who has traveled the world, and the women in journalism who inspire her the most.

Diaz was based in Beijing while she was a correspondent, and was able to use the Mandarin skills she had studied in college to better report the news from China. Her Asia assignments also took her to countries such as Japan, South Korea, and even twice to North Korea. While in North Korea, Diaz documented the country’s political pageantry and isolation, but also studied the citizens to find the real stories that the country wasn’t advertising.

“When you’re in there, what you can do is look around. Look at what they’re not showing you, look in the other direction, talk to people.”

She also discussed what it’s like to report on stories right here in America. Diaz mentions her time covering the Flint Water Crisis as one of the stories closest to her heart.

“What the city of over 100,000 people has had to go through is unspeakable, it’s un-American, and people are still living this way.”

Diaz talked about the women in her life that have inspired her, and of course mentioned her incredibly supportive mother. But in terms of journalism, Diaz brought up Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell as her inspirations.

“Gayle can ask anything to anyone and keep digging in the most gracious way, but really forwarding journalism, forwarding the story and getting to the heart of it.”

