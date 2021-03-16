(CBS DETROIT) – One of the biggest names in Chicago has arrived in the Metro Detroit area.
Portillo's opened its first Michigan restaurant Tuesday in Sterling Heights.
The restaurant brings some of Chicago's trademark foods such as Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches to Michigan.
The new restaurant can be found off i-59, right outside the Lakeside Mall.
For more information on this restaurant and others, please visit portillos.com
