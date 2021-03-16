MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,048 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 27 deaths Tuesday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, March 13. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1571 per day.READ MORE: Michigan High School Athletics Opposes Bill Targeting Transgender Students
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 612,628 and 15,810 deaths as of March 16.
In the state as of March 12, there has been a total of 556,697 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
