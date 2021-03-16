LANSING MICH. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan residents can now begin registering for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit. The community vaccination site is set to officially open on March 24.

After the registration process is completed, people who have registered will receive an invitation either by “voice or text” when it’s their turn to schedule the appointment. Vaccine appointments will be scheduled a few days in advance.

The Ford Field site will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week, for eight weeks under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program. The facility will be managed by the State of Michigan with support from FEMA, Wayne County, the City of Detroit, Ford Field, Meijer, Henry Ford Health System and the Detroit Lions.

Residents can sign-up is available through these three options:

Online at meijer.com/register/CL2021

Text EndCOVID to 75049

Call the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1)

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance navigating through the registration process can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register.

Michigan residents can call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It is expected that the call center will have long wait times, so calling is recommended only people who cannot register online or by text.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost, and insurance is not required, nor will it be requested at the vaccination center. Any Michigan resident who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services vaccine prioritization guidance will be able to register for an appointment.

Free parking will be available at the vaccination site. For those who indicate, during the registration process, they need assistance obtaining transportation to and from the vaccination site, the state is working to provide free of charge ride share options.

While vaccinations are ongoing, Michiganders are still encouraged to practice preventative measures including wearing a mask, social distancing, and frequent hand washing.

For more information, click here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.