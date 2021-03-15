(CBS DETROIT) – While consumer advocates praise lawmakers for passing the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, they’re also raising eyebrows at loopholes that could snatch payments from qualifying families.

“We were not able to get the protection into the bill but we truly hope that debt collectors will not take advantage of it,” said National Consumer Law Center Associate Director, Lauren Saunders.

Part of the ARP kicks out $1,400 payments for individuals and dependents, plus $2,800 for married couples. But that extra cash could be already called for.

“The way garnishment works is a garnishment order is served on the bank. The bank then has to freeze the account immediately so you cannot access your money to buy food or anything else. The bank then gives you a notice and says, ‘Hey you’ve been garnished,’ and they give you a short period of time to go to court to get the garnishment order lifted. If you don’t do that then they’re gonna pay the money over to the creditor,” said Saunders.

If you have a pending judgement for garnishment the National Consumer Law Center suggests contacting the court handling your case to find out if there are any options available to protect your money.

Since the bill was passed through a process known budget reconciliation payments are open to debt collectors.

“The best thing you can do is watch your bank account like a hawk and take that money out as soon as it comes in,” said Saunders.

Although stimulus payments are not protected from private collectors, tax debt and government collections like child-support are safe from garnishment.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.