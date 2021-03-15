MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,143 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional nine deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, March 13. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1571 per day.READ MORE: More Than 50 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 610,580 and 15,783 deaths as of March 15.
In the state as of March 5, there has been a total of 549,881 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
