(CBS DETROIT) – If you’re heading out on a Metro Detroit bus, prepare to pay and have more riders on the bus.

Both DDOT and SMART buses resumed fare collection starting Monday.

They were originally put on hold last year to limit COVID exposure.

Capacity has also been increased from 10 to 20 people per bus.

