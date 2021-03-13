  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Walker

WALKER – Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

LIAM AND CAPTAIN JAMES HEAD TO MEXICO IN SEARCH OF ANSWERS – Captain James (Coby Bell) and Liam (Keegan Allen) follow up on a tip regarding Emily’s murder (guest star Genevieve Padalecki).

READ MORE: State Senate Sets Up Lawsuit Against Gov. Whitmer Over Proposed Bills

The duo head to Mexico for more answers but decide to keep their trip a secret from Walker (Jared Padalecki). Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) escorts Stella (Violet Benson), August (Kale Culley) and the girls soccer team to an away game but when things take a dangerous turn Trey, Walker and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) have to team up to save the kids.

Micki learns some shocking news.

READ MORE: Prosecutor’s Online Hunch Leads To Arrest Of Assault Suspect

The episode was written by Casey Fisher & Paula Sabbaga and directed by Bola Ogun (#107).

Original airdate 3/18/2021.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Man: I Was Aiding People Not Attacking Capitol Cops

Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.