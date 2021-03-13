BLACK LIGHTNING – Monday, March 15, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
CHANGES – Jefferson (Cress Williams) crosses a line with Lynn (Christine Adams).
Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) shares some important news.
Lastly, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) makes a surprising move.
Chantal Thuy and Jordan Calloway also star.
The episode was written by Jake Waller and directed by Mary Lou Belli (#406).
Original airdate 3/15/2021.