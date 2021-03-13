  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:covid-19, Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, lawsuit, Michigan, republican, senate, state

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Senate authorized a lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over the state’s COVID-19 relief funds.

Two funding bills proposed by the Legislature would block epidemic orders from the state health department.

The Republican-led Senate says if Whitmer spends the money tied to the bills, but blocks the limit on the health department – a lawsuit could follow.

