(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Senate authorized a lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over the state’s COVID-19 relief funds.
Two funding bills proposed by the Legislature would block epidemic orders from the state health department.
The Republican-led Senate says if Whitmer spends the money tied to the bills, but blocks the limit on the health department – a lawsuit could follow.
