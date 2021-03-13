  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:Bulletproof, CW

BULLETPROOF – Monday, March 15, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

BEACHES, BOARDWALKS, and KIDNAPPING? – Our dynamic duo is back for a BULLETPROOF three-part series event.

Bishop (Noel Clarke), along with Pike (Ashley Walters) and his family head to South Africa for a much-needed vacation but all hell breaks loose when a new acquaintance of Pike’s daughter goes missing and the boys land right in the middle of a case, a shoot-out and a very sticky situation.

The episode was directed by Sarmad Masud and written by Nick Love (#301).

Original airdate 3/15/2021.

BULLETPROOF will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.