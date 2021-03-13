  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Batwoman, CW

BATWOMAN – Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

CROSSING THE LINE – As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) condition worsens, she questions Batwoman’s “no killing” code when she realizes the opportunity to avenge her mother is slipping away.

READ MORE: State Senate Sets Up Lawsuit Against Gov. Whitmer Over Proposed Bills

Tatiana (guest star Leah Gibson) fills in the gaps for Alice (Rachel Skarsten) about her time on Coryana and her history with Ocean (guest star Nathan Owens).

READ MORE: Prosecutor’s Online Hunch Leads To Arrest Of Assault Suspect

Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson.

Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy (#207). Original airdate 3/14/2021.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Man: I Was Aiding People Not Attacking Capitol Cops

Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.