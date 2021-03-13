  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Whose Line is it Anyway?

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? – Friday, March 19, 2021, at 8:30pm on CW50

AMUSEMENT FOR ALL — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Heather Anne Campbell, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.

READ MORE: State Senate Sets Up Lawsuit Against Gov. Whitmer Over Proposed Bills

The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.

READ MORE: Prosecutor’s Online Hunch Leads To Arrest Of Assault Suspect

After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.

Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#904).

MORE NEWS: Michigan Man: I Was Aiding People Not Attacking Capitol Cops

Original airdate 2/26/2021.