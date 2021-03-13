WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? – Friday, March 19, 2021, at 8:30pm on CW50
AMUSEMENT FOR ALL — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Heather Anne Campbell, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.READ MORE: State Senate Sets Up Lawsuit Against Gov. Whitmer Over Proposed Bills
The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.READ MORE: Prosecutor’s Online Hunch Leads To Arrest Of Assault Suspect
After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.
Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#904).MORE NEWS: Michigan Man: I Was Aiding People Not Attacking Capitol Cops
Original airdate 2/26/2021.