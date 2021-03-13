RIVERDALE – Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
THE QUEEN OF CHAOS STRIKES AGAIN — A big announcement forces everyone to take stock of their current lives. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) sets a risky plan in motion after learning some surprising news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan).READ MORE: State Senate Sets Up Lawsuit Against Gov. Whitmer Over Proposed Bills
Jughead (Cole Sprouse) tries to make sense of a strange encounter he had.
Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) make a big decision about their future together.READ MORE: Prosecutor’s Online Hunch Leads To Arrest Of Assault Suspect
KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Charles Melton also star.
Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#508).MORE NEWS: Michigan Man: I Was Aiding People Not Attacking Capitol Cops
Original airdate 3/17/2021.