  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, reports

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,403 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional seven deaths Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 605,778 and 15,736 deaths as of March 12.

READ MORE: Whitmer Offers Plan To Supply Propane After Pipeline Closes

READ MORE: Michigan: All Adults Eligible For Vaccine April 5

In the state as of March 5, there has been a total of 549,881 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Ford Field To Open As Vaccination Site March 24

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.