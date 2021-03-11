(CBS DETROIT) – In celebration of Women’s History Month, we’re honoring a Detroit grandmother who runs one of the largest diaper banks in the state of Michigan.

Veronica Claybrone started the Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank back in 2016 Which serves the Tri-county area at 12 locations.

The bank provides potty-training, personal care items and over 90,000 diapers monthly to babies, seniors and kids with special needs.

The organization really stepped up in the pandemic to provide diapers to families in need when shelves were low on the product.

Claybrone says she’s motivated to serve metro-Detroit with basic needs that are often over-looked.

“I’m an elderly lady as you can see but I’m happy that I have my boots on the ground and my boots on the ground team they do exactly what I ask and when this pandemic came about they told me stay home, stay safe, bring in the supplies and we’re going to do what we have to do to make sure that the diapers get out. The Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank is the agency, we’re the organization that can get diapers at a discount. We always have all sizes in adults and for babies,” said Claybrone.

The Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank is a member of the national diaper bank founded by Huggies.

For more information and donations visit detroitdiaperbank.com.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.