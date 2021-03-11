(CBS DETROIT) – A 35-year-old man is critical and a 28-year-old man is listed in stable condition following a Detroit shooting.
It happened Wednesday at 11:35 p.m. in the 10400 block of Cadieux.
Police say the two men were sitting in a parked white 2004 Yukon when two unknown suspects fired multiple shots into the vehicle striking both suspects.
They were both transported to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940.
