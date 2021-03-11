(CBS DETROIT)– William and Tracy Hall have been married for nearly 30 years. Although they say they’ve always been connected spiritually and emotionally, they’re now connected physically. Tracy Hall recalls a phone call from Doctors in 2018.

“We got a call in October that changed our lives”

When William found out he was in desperate need of a Kidney he says his wife Tracy immediately signed up to be tested.

“And then we found out she was a match and that’s how this thing ended up unfolding for us.”

The Halls say doctors told them there was only a 5 percent chance Tracy would be a match for William, so when they received that phone call in October of 2018, they were overjoyed Tracy said.

“He’s African American and I’m Caucasian I’ll just say we didn’t think that there would be any tissue in common and that I’ll be a good match.”

She later found out she was the perfect match and a few months later Doctors at Michigan Medicine performed a successful transplant surgery. Now the Hall’s dedicating their lives to advocating for Kidney Health and organ donation.

“Drinking more water, something that simple can be the difference between you being a kidney patient and not being a kidney patient.” Said William who attributes hyper tension and high blood pressure to failing kidney health.

Tanya Smith Community Relations Coordinator with Gift of Life Minority Organ and Tissue Transplant Education Program says, the need for living organ donors is critical.

“Here in Michigan more than 2,500 people are waiting on a transplant and 82% of those people are waiting on a kidney.” Smith said during an interview on Thursday

Smith also says 30% of those are African American and that minorities are disproportionally impacted by Kidney disease. Her organization has teamed up this year with Michigan Medicine for a symposium on Kidney Health taking place March 18 and 19th. During that time the Hall’s will share their story.

“We would encourage anybody who’s healthy and can even consider donating something.” said Tracy Hall

Information below is from the American Nephrology Nurses Association concerning kidney disease awareness.

Ask yourself am I at risk?

Do I have high blood pressure?

Do I have diabetes?

Do I have a family history of kidney disease?

Do I smoke?

Am I overweight?

Am I over 50 years old?

Am I of African, Hispanic, Aboriginal, or Asian origin?

If you answered YES to 1 or more of the questions, talk with your doctor about being screened for kidney disease.

8 (eight) golden rules to reduce the risk of developing kidney disease: