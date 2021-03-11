  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMDraftKings Sportsbooks Report
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, federal relief dollars, Michigan, package

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is in line to receive billions of dollars from the federal coronavirus relief package.

Over $10 billion in state recovery funds will go to Michigan.

READ MORE: Women’s History Month: Honoring Veronica Claybrone Of The Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank

Michigan school districts are also set to receive $3.5 billion.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 2,091 New COVID-19 Cases, 23 Deaths Thursday

Roughly 1.3 million residents under the snap benefits food program will receive an additional $27 a month.

MORE NEWS: On World Kidney Awareness Day, Couple Shares "Gift Of Life" Story

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.