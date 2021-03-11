(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is in line to receive billions of dollars from the federal coronavirus relief package.
Over $10 billion in state recovery funds will go to Michigan.
Michigan school districts are also set to receive $3.5 billion.
Roughly 1.3 million residents under the snap benefits food program will receive an additional $27 a month.
