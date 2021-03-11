  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bentley square apartments, dozens displaced, fire, Garden City, hospitalized, investigation, Michigan, one injured

(CBS DETROIT) – A Garden City apartment building fire left one injured and dozens displaced Wednesday, according to WWJ.

It happened near Merriman and Ford Road on a balcony Bentley Square Apartments and quickly spread through the building which has 18 units.

READ MORE: On World Kidney Awareness Day, Couple Shares "Gift Of Life" Story

WWJ reports one man was hospitalized after trying to extinguish the flames before first responders arrived.

READ MORE: Bare-Knuckle Fighter Sheena 'Starr' Brandenburg Charged In Michigan Motorcycle Death

The cause of the fire is being investigated according to officials.

MORE NEWS: Police: 1 Critical, 1 Stable After Detroit Shooting

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.