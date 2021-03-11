(CBS Detroit) – A pioneer in America’s plumbing and construction industries, Adrienne Bennett is North America’s first and only female licensed master plumber and plumbing contractor. She’s also America’s first African-American female plumbing inspector and certified medical gas inspector and installer.
Adrienne sees her position as a blessing, allowing her to hire people to work under her license and gain valuable training and life skills. Adrienne's company, Benkari has been involved in several high-profile projects, including Little Caesars Arena.
"There are other women doctor's now, there are other women attorneys now. There aren't any other women master plumbers…and I'm working really hard on changing that."
