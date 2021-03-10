(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police Troopers assisted the Second District Surveillance Team in tracking a suspected kidnapper wanted in Ohio.
It happened Monday when the team located the suspect traveling northbound on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.
Troopers used a rolling roadblock to avoid the suspect fleeing and starting a pursuit.
MSP released dash cam footage on their Twitter page and stated the video stops before the suspect/passenger could be seen as they have not been charged with a crime.
