MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,316 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional seven deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 601,284 and 15,706 deaths as of March 10.READ MORE: Northwest Activities Center To Become Site For Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
In the state as of March 5, there has been a total of 549,881 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
