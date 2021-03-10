  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under: coronavirus, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,316 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional seven deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 601,284 and 15,706 deaths as of March 10.

In the state as of March 5, there has been a total of 549,881 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

