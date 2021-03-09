Filed Under:3-year-old, Detroit Police, Detroit Shooting, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – A 3-year-old was shot in a home on Detroit’s east side according to police.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Omira Street.

READ MORE: Police: 13-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Accidentally Shot By Child

Detroit police say there were three minors in the home at the time of the shooting which included a 4-year-old and a 13-year-old.

READ MORE: Whitmer Signs $2.5B In Virus Relief, Vetoes Other Aid

As of Tuesday evening, the child’s condition was unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 954 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths Tuesday

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.