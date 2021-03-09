  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being accidentally shot by a child, according to Detroit Police.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Justine Street where police say a 10-year-old boy found a gun in the home and accidentally shot the 13-year-old.

According to police, there were three minors home alone when the shooting occurred.

The 13-year-old was taken to a local hospital and this is an ongoing investigation.

