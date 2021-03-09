(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in more than 40 Michigan schools.
On Monday, March 8, the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are between two to six cases.
In Kalamazoo, there were 20 cases reported among both students and staff at Portage Central Elementary. At Portage Central High School, there were 24 cases reported among students and staff.
Fraser High School in Macomb County reported seven cases among students. Richards Middle School, St. Paul Catholic School, Chippewa Valley High School, Lakeshore High School and Center Line Public School – which are all located in Macomb County – also reported coronavirus outbreaks.
There were 11 cases reported among students in Oakland County at Notre Dame Prep Academy according to state officials.
Other schools that reported cases in Oakland County include: Seaholm High School, Bishop Foley High School, Lutheran High NW and North Sashabaw Elementary.
In Wayne County at Northville High School, there were nine cases reported among students.
Other Wayne County schools that reported coronavirus outbreaks include: Inter-City Baptist High School, Dearborn High School, Salem High School, Plymouth High School, University Liggett School and John Glenn High School.
School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. For more information visit here.
