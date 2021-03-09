MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 954 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 29 deaths Tuesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 598,968 and 15,699 deaths as of March 9.
In the state as of March 5, there has been a total of 549,881 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
