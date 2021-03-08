MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,960 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional four deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, March 6. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 980 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 596,054 and 15,666 deaths as of March 8.
In the state as of March 5, there has been a total of 549,881 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
