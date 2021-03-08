(CBS DETROIT) – As the week begins road closures on I-75 will affect commuters in Troy.
Michigan's Department of Transportation says only one lane will be open on northbound I-75 at Big Beaver Road until March 15.
All ramps at the I-75 and Big Beaver Road interchange will be closed for two weeks.
And on I-75 near Wattles Road lane closures will remain until April.
MDOT says the closures are due to ongoing construction projects.
