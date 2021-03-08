  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – As the week begins road closures on I-75 will affect commuters in Troy.

Michigan’s Department of Transportation says only one lane will be open on northbound I-75 at Big Beaver Road until March 15.

All ramps at the I-75 and Big Beaver Road interchange will be closed for two weeks.

And on I-75 near Wattles Road lane closures will remain until April.

MDOT says the closures are due to ongoing construction projects.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.